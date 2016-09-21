Major roads in Daventry closed or restricted after fire breaks out on industrial estate

Roads have been closed and a cordon put up after a fire broke out at a business unit in Daventry.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire at a business in Riley Close, on the Royal Oak Industrial Estate in Daventry.

Fire crews from Daventry and Northampton are in attendance and a 200 metre cordon has been put in place, resulting in a number of road closures.

The fire service has indicated this incident could last up to 12 hours.

There is no access to Royal Oak Way North and Prospect Way and the A45 Braunston Way fully closed between Daventry and Braunston.

Diversions through the village and onto the A361 are in place.

It is anticipated the roads will remain closed for several hours and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

A number of business premises on the industrial estate have been evacuated as a precaution and the public are advised to avoid the area.