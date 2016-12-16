Major queues on the M1 after three-lorry collision in Northamptonshire

Two lanes are closed and traffic is queuing for more than a mile on a major motorway through Northamptonshire after a collision between three lorries in the roadworks area.

The M1 northbound is partially blocked northbound between junction 15A - for the A43 - and junction 16 Northampton West and Flore.

Congestion is backing up to junction 15 for the A45.

Emergency services are currently on the scene recovering the three vehicles, which are in the narrow 50mph section of road.

It is not known when the road wil be fully reopened.