Macmillian music festival set to paint Daventry green

Daventry residents are being urged to join in the fun as music events take centre stage during the town ‘takeover’ being planned by the Macmillan Cancer Support group.

Organisers have promised the live music event to be one of song and dance, to keep the crowds entertained as shops and businesses across the town have already pledged their support for the plan to paint Daventry green for the Saturday May 6.

During the day bar and lounge venue, Chasers in New Street is hosting a live music event with DJs and acclaimed international vocalist, Aday.

The music will start with an outside bar from 3pm, then Aday will play live from 7pm to 9pm after which DJs will take over until late.

For a more sedate musical experience, dance centre Academy No1 is staging an afternoon dance performance and taster session at the Daventry Community Centre in Ashby Road from 2pm to 4pm, when residents can put on their dancing shoes to try dance or FitStep, tickets will be available on the door.

Midlands-based recruitment firm, Driver Require, is to sponsor the day’s climax, an evening big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon.

Russ Sampson, Driver Require’s regional manager, said: “We recently opened a new office in the iCon Centre in Daventry and the Macmillan takeover day gives us a great opportunity to get more involved in the community and the town - we hope it will give us a chance to meet potential local customers.”

Tickets for the evening concert are £10 each and are available from the iCon Cafe, Orange Blossom in High Street or online at www.johnclevelanddav.eventbrite.com.

The iCon Café will be open from 6pm on the night and the concert starts at 7.30pm.