Macmillan’s Takeover Day fundraising total announced

After painting the town green this month for its Takeover Day, Macmillan Cancer Support have announced the total raised through the generous contributions of the people of Daventry.

Organisers Macmillan Cancer Support have thanked those who donated towards the £5,818 raised for the charity during the May 6 event.

Ellen Finn, regional fund raising manager for Macmillan, said: “This really is an amazing amount of money to be raised in just one day.

“It could pay for a Macmillan social worker or family support worker for more than two months. They work with community and social services agencies to help people manage the social and practical problems of living with cancer.

“I really want to thank all the businesses who took part and the people of Daventry for their enthusiastic support. Special thanks must go to local specialist driver agency, Driver Require, for their sponsorship of the big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon and to Orange Blossom in the High Street for helping to sell tickets for the event.”

Shops and businesses around Bowen Square, Sheaf Street and High Street were decorated with bunting and balloons while many also laid on cakes, drinks and special fundraising offers.

Live music, face painting and other entertainment throughout the day ensured there was fun for all the family.

The Daventry Macmillan Support Group will be meeting shortly to decide whether to stage the event again next year.