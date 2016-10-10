M1 in Northamptonshire closed after major crash

The M1 in Northamptonshire between junction 16 and 17 has been closed after a “serious collision”.

Northamptonshrie Police has closed the motorway in the northbound direction to allow for the air ambulance to land.

Highways England tweeted: “#M1 is CLOSED N/B J16-J17 due to a serious collision. Traffic is held southbound while air ambulance lands.”

A diversion has been set up through Upper Heyford and Flore.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.