Looking back to college’s expansion

With Daventry’s college undergoing a major re-build at the moment, we look back 25 years to the building’s last big refurbishment.

In 1991 Daventry Tertiary College completed a new extension, providing 30 per cent more space for students.

The college opened in 1989 and at the time the college said it had seen two years of success and growth, meaning an expansion was necessary.

The £170,000 expansion was completed over the summer holiday that year, and officially opened by Tim Boswell MP in October.

The existing gymnasium at the college was converted into a new leisure studies area, and a new upper floor was added to provide space for maths, communications and business studies students.

A new upper-floor walkway was also constructed to provide access to the extension along with a lift for disabled access. The college also got a new reception area.

These days the college building, off Badby Road West, is undergoing a complete re-build. The new college is being constructed alongside the existing buildings, which will then be demolished. Part of the existing playing fields at the college site will be sold off for homes to help pay for the project.