Looking back at Christmas

With the big day just around the corner, we take a look back at some of our district’s festive traditions.

Santa’s sleigh tour is well under way this year, and top is Santa and some of his helpers back in 1976. Back then his tour was rather shorter in time, lasting just over a week to take in the whole of Daventry and the nearby villages too. When this photo was taken there had been a falling of snow, and the paper reports Father Christmas was pelted with a few snowballs by his retinue – prompting him to mutter “There’s a few chimneys that won’t be seeing me!”

The second photo comes from 1991 and shows another tradition – the children’s nativity play.

Pictured are youngsters from Long Buckby Baptist playgroup. From left to right are Mark Bonner, David Littlemore, Matthew Lemon, Layal Moore, Kerri Thompson, Suzanne Bass and Natalie Blatchford.