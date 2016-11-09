Long Buckby Station’s new car park receives security award

A new car park at Long Buckby railway station is to be awarded the Park Mark award for security.

A Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass an assessment carried out by the police and the British Parking Association.

The assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, ensuring there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness. These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the motorist and their vehicle.

Northamptonshire Police crime prevention design advisor Sharon Henley said: “The car park at Long Buckby train station is the first in the Daventry area to fulfil the standards required by the scheme.

“The owners and management company have worked hard to ensure the car park meets the high security standards required and I am delighted the facility has been awarded Park Mark status.”

The car park has been developed by a local farming family, the Jacksons, who own the land. After recognising there was a shortage of parking in the area, they set about getting the necessary planning permission and working with the relevant agencies and management company Indigo Park Solutions UK Ltd to develop the community facility.

The Jackson family said: “We are really pleased to see the benefits that the new railway station car park is bringing to the village of Long Buckby, as well as the surrounding area. The station is very important to the local people, especially as it is the only one in the Daventry district.

“Back in the 1970s, there was a threat that the station might be closed. Fortunately today the station is well-utilised and it is a vital transport link for the area. Safety on the roads around the station has improved now that cars are no longer parking on the surrounding verges.

“The area near the station has previously been a black-spot for rural crime. The new car park with night-time lighting and CCTV provides a safe place to park and we are pleased to work with the local authorities, the police and Indigo Parking to provide what we hope is a quality car park.”

Peter Gravells, British Parking Association area manager, said: “I am delighted that Long Buckby Car Park has now been awarded with the ‘Park Mark’ award and this site will now be visited every two years with the police assessor.

“Car parks with the Park Mark award can use signage featuring the distinctive Park Mark tick, meaning drivers can easily recognise when a car park has met the required security standards.”

There are currently 5,000 car parks with the Park Mark award throughout the UK, details of which can be found at www.parkmark.co.uk.