Long Buckby Scout group needs leader for Explorers

A Scout group is looking for someone to lead its Explorers unit so that more young people can continue to enjoy the benefits of Scouting.

1st Long Buckby Scouts, which has more than 40 members, is looking for someone who can supervise its Explorers group.

Scouts move on to Explorers when they reach the age of 14 and while they mostly independent, they require some supervision.

The group meets on a Thursday at 1st Long Buckby Scout Hut – if you are able to help, contact GSL Dot Parton on 01327 843127.