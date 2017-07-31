Long Buckby’s annual Feast needs you to ‘make bake, take and grow’

Have your say

The annual Buckby Feast takes place later this month, with an action-packed week of fundraising fun and action.

Relaunched ten years ago, Long Buckby hosts a cut-down version of the event every two years, but organisers have promised plenty to see and do.

Starting on Sunday August 20, will be the book-themed scarecrow trail, with entries registered before Friday August 4 appearing on the guide map.

Registration forms and maps can be picked up at The Peephole or Buckby Newsagents with an entry fee of £1.

Later on in the week, Long Buckby Football Club will host the ever-popular quiz in aid of Buckby Feast, on Wednesday August 23.

Teams need to pre-book places using the registration forms available from Buckby Newsagents, in Long Buckby High Street.

The penultimate day of the Feast will see villagers ‘make, bake, take and grow’ to compete in the classes at the traditional Produce and Craft Show.

Taking place in the Community Centre, entrants will battle for prizes in classes for all ages, ranging from flowers and floral art to fruit and vegetables, crafts, cookery, photography and art through to wine and homebrew.

Open to all Northamptonshire residents the registration forms available at The Peep hole, Buckby Newsagents or http://buckbyfeast.org.uk.gridhosted.co.uk/

Visitors can view the exhibits in the afternoon followed by an auction at 4.15pm, the 2017 Buckby Feast Raffle draw and the judging of the Scarecrow competition.

For more details e-mail gilesbaker@btinternet.com

The Feast culminates on Sunday August 27 with a village-wide garage sale

Contact Will or Mitchell on 01327 843426.