Long Buckby musicians wow judges in Northants Festival of Performing Arts

A Long Buckby musician “thrilled” judges when he took part Northamptonshire Festival of Performing Arts.

Will Gold won both the Bassoon Open Class and the Clarinet Open Class before going on to win the Woodwind Award.

His rendition of Jindrich Feld’s Sonatine for Bassoon was described by adjudicator David Saint as “thrilling” and “fiendishly difficult” and his performance at the subsequent Celebration Concert earned him the overall winner’s trophy, The Excelsior Cup.

Will, 17, said, “I chose this piece because I wanted to challenge myself to play something which is very different from the repertoire I usually play in orchestras.

“It’s an avant-garde piece which is demanding for both the performer and for the audience I loved playing it.”

Will, who said he was pleased with his awards, also plays the clarinet and bass guitar.