Long Buckby choristers on song to the tune of hundreds

A Long Buckby choir has raised hundreds of pounds for their chosen charities.

This year members of Elation Community Voices singled out Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Danetre Palliative Care Unit for support.

At a coffee morning on April 22 the contemporary choir’s chairman Tim Burditt and vice-chairman Helen Bab presented Arthur Pritchett from Friends of Danetre and Louise Danielczuk from Cynthia Spencer Hospice with a cheque for £700.

This year Elation are aiming to raise £2,500 to name their own guide dog puppy.

The choir members decided on this charity as two of the members are guide dog owners and they have seen for themselves what a difference the animals make to a visually impaired person’s life.

The Mayor of Northampton and his guide dog Verity attended a coffee morning at the Baptist Church which raised £777 towards the group’s goal.

For more information about the concerts for this year and other coffee mornings or to join the choir, see http://www.elationcommunityvoices.com/ their Facebook page or to donate online http://www.justgiving.com/elationcommunityvoices.