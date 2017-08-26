London Midland to start charging for parking at Long Buckby station

London Midland will begin charging customers to park at Long Buckby station from the middle of next month.

The rail operator put up a poster at the station this week, before taking it down a day later, explaining that 20 of the 30 spaces will be made available to season ticket holders who are successful in their application for a permit.

The explanatory poster was removed because the permit application forms were not ready and they did not want to confuse customers, explained a London Midland spokesperson.

They said: "We're trying to recognise our regular, loyal passengers who are travelling with us every day who need to get to the station, and travel long distance with us and prioritise them.

"There's still plenty of parking at the station overall but times have changed with the demand that’s grown and the new car park that's there, it means we have to move with the times."

They added: “It’s trying to prioritise those season ticket holders who spend thousands of pounds a year with us and need to be able to park their car and get onto the train to get to work every day.”

With the station car park usually full by 6.15am finding a free space is difficult for commuters like Jason Gibbins, from Daventry and former editor of the Gusher, who spotted the poster explaining the change on the day London Midland announced a new bus service from Rugby to Northampton via Long Buckby.

If Mr Gibbins, who uses the Long Buckby station daily to get to work, fails to find a space he has to commit to spending £4.80 in the adjacent car park.

Spending £4.80 a day for five days a week for a year equates to £1,248 worth of parking. London Midland, who employ a specialist car parking agency that monitors its car parks, said the quarterly rate will be £210, and an annual rate of £690. The remaining on-the-day spaces will remain free of charge.

Mr Gibbins said: "The best case scenario is it’s now going to cost whatever the price of the season ticket permit is.

"The worst case scenario is you’re gonna be paying over £1,000 a year.”

He added: "That is a hell of a lot of money for a station with very limited facilities when compared to others."

He hoped that a different solution could be found, and suggested that having season ticket holder spaces in the adjacent car park may solve the issue.

“London Midland need to find a solution,” said Mr Gibbins.

“Whether that’s having season ticket holder spaces in the other car park. There’s got to be a better solution than just 20 people paying.”