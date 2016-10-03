Logistics firms takes the high road from Northamptonshire to Ireland

A Northamptonshire-based logistics company has launched a new service into Ireland in a link-up with another firm.

The Knights of Old Group has teamed up with VOREX to start the new service into what they describe as Europe's fastest growing economy.

A spokesman for The Knights of Old Group said: "In post-Brexit Britain, whilst trade deals with the UK are still being brokered around the globe, the launch of the dedicated Ireland Service is a move to support trade between the UK and Ireland its fifth biggest trading partner, and beyond into Europe.

"With Ireland recording a hugely impressive €75 billion rise in exports in 2015, from €220 billion to €295 billion, now is the perfect time to launch a service dedicated to serving and helping grow this important economy within Europe," he added.

"The Group’s 460 dedicated partners and 53,000 employees have extensive knowledge working with freight into and out of Ireland, through the UK, Europe and beyond," he said.

"The scale of the operation The Knights of Old Group and VOREX can offer its customers, combined with the highly bespoke levels of service that only individual operators can deliver, is the perfect mix that has served the Group well over many years," he added.