Woman, 88, died following crash on A5 near Weedon

The A5/Heyford Lane junction on the A5. Photo from Google Streetview

The A5/Heyford Lane junction on the A5. Photo from Google Streetview

0
Have your say

A woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A5 near Weedon yesterday afternoon.

Component:1.7582090.1474019579, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page