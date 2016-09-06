Walk on wildside

A group of 55 families from Northamptonshire were treated to a day at Hamerton Zoo thanks to UK children’s charity Spurgeons.

Spurgeons, which runs 12 children’s centres across Northamptonshire, selected 150 people who have been receiving specialised support from the charity and would benefit from a family outing.

The day gave families an opportunity to make new memories, with many saying they would not be able to visit the zoo ordinarily without the support of Spurgeons.

It provided the chance to spend quality time together and experience new things.

Rob Hunter, a Spurgeons’ family support worker who organised the trip, said: “Spurgeons wanted to give the children a new experience that they would not have encountered before, such as seeing a wallaby or tiger.

“We were able to pay for this thanks to local fundraising support.

“This support is invaluable and enabled even more families to go on the trip.”

One parent who enjoyed the visit said: “We have managed to spend time as a family out of our home environment and amazing memories have been made”.

One of the delighted children told organisers: “Thank you so much, I loved it”.

The trip was part-funded by inspiring 10-year-old supporter Molly who alone raised £250 for families who benefit from the charity’s local services and facilities.

Families gave a £10 donation towards the cost, which included travel and entrance tickets to the zoo, which is in Cambridgeshire.

Spurgeons runs more than 81 projects to find long-lasting solutions to the challenges faced by children and families including poverty, abuse problems, offending, and other social issues.

At any one time, it is reaching out to more than 37,000 children and young people.

Through a number of initiatives and services around our country, Spurgeons supports looked-after children, those with a parent in prison, young carers, and young people who are most at-risk from harm, exploitation and abuse.

Spurgeons also helps vulnerable children to speak up about the things they care about and ensures their voices are heard by those who have the power to change lives.

For more details see the website www.spurgeons.org.