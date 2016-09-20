Tools stolen after break in at stable and containers in village near Northampton

Tools were stolen after a stable and containers were broken into in a Northamptonshire village.

Offenders broke into a stable and several containers at a property at the rear of Willow View, Kislingbury, sometime between 7pm on Sunday September 18 and 7am on Monday September 19.

The offenders entered the field from Bugbrooke Road, near the motorway bridge of the M1. They drove across the field in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.