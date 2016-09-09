Teenagers dig in to create sensory garden at Northamptonshire outdoor centre

A group of Northants teenagers have spent their summer holidays creating a new sensory garden in the grounds of Grendon Outdoor Centre as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme.

Spokesperson for the group, Leoni Britten, aged 16, said “We believe that this is a great addition to the outdoor centre, as there are many groups of young people visiting the centre for outdoor pursuits and activities. The new garden is a place to relax and has been designed to heighten the senses. This project has given us the chance to really make a difference in our local community”

The teenagers working at Grendon Outdoor Centre as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme

The teenagers aged between 16-17 have all taken part in the five-week long NCS project and have raised the funds needed to complete the project themselves through cake sales and a ‘Just Giving’ site.

The garden was officially opened at the end of August and Rhiannon, NCS Team Leader, said: “The opening was a massive success! The parents were really impressed and one little boy didn't want to leave! He came back because he loved it so much!”

More information available from Grendon Outdoor Centre (www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/OutdoorLearning/Centres/Grendon) or NCS (www.ncsyes.co.uk)

Grendon Outdoor Centre