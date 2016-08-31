Teenage girl killed on Northamptonshire road named by police

A teenager from Naseby has died after she was involved in a collision with a car on the Welford Road. Google image

A 15-year-old girl who died after she was involved in a collision with a car near a Northamptonshire village has been named.

Lauren Mansfield, of High Street, Naseby was involved in a fatal collision on the Welford Road, between Naseby and Welford, yesterday (Tuesday).

Lauren and a male pedestrian were walking along the Welford Road at 6.25pm, when a Ford Ranger, travelling in the same direction, collided with the teen, resulting in her suffering fatal injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.

