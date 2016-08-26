Team ‘transformed’ the life of a Daventry couple

A disabled man has described how adaptations made to his home through Care & Repair Daventry District have transformed his life.

Rodney Tighe had been struggling to use his bath and walk up and down the stairs of his Daventry home up as a result of suffering osteoarthritis in his spine.

The 59-year-old, who lives with his wife of almost 30 years, Pat, even had to be careful when leaving the house due to a large step outside his porch.

But he says his life has been transformed thanks to Care & Repair, who helped him secure a Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) to pay for a new wet room with level-access shower, a stairlift and a level access ramp outside the property.

Mr Tighe, who took early retirement from his job as a chef at Cummins in 2012 due to his mobility issues, first contacted Care & Repair after hearing about the service through a friend.

Caseworker Amy Waddingham arranged for an occupational health therapist to visit Mr Tighe to assess his needs before helping him apply for the grant.

She then organised trusted contractors to come and quote for the work, and once work began helped to ensure it all ran smoothly and to Mr Tighe’s satisfaction.

He said: “A friend recommended Care & Repair to me so I gave them a call. The process was so easy – my caseworker Amy explained everything to me at every step and helped me apply for the grant.

“The contractors who came out were great – the man who put in the stair lift in particular. It’s a curved staircase and there’s not much room on the landing but he found a way around it and nothing was too much trouble for him.

“I would never have been able to afford to do the work myself so Care & Repair helped me a great deal. They’ve totally changed my life – everything is so much easier for me now.”

Cllr Mike Warren, health and housing portfolio Holder on Daventry District Council, said: “Disabled Facilities Grants provide up to £30,000 so people living with a disability can make necessary improvements to their homes to allow them to carry on living there.

“The work can include widening doors, installing ramps and stair lifts, adapting lighting or heating controls and much more, providing it is necessary and appropriate to meet the disabled person’s needs.

“Even better, Care & Repair takes on the hard work and hassle of organising the work, to try to eliminate the stress that big home projects like this can bring. So if your home needs improving or adapting to meet your needs and you think you might be eligible for a grant, please get in touch.”

People can find out more by emailing Care & Repair Daventry District at careandrepair@daventrydc.gov.uk, visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/CareandRepair or by phoning 01327 871100.