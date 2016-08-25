‘Team spirit’ helped Guilsborough Academy pupils to GCSE success

Guilsborough Academy is delighted with their students’ GCSE results this year.

With 76 per cent of students achieving A* to C in both English and Maths, and over a fifth of them achieving five A*/A grades, this has enabled them to go onto a wide variety of courses/apprenticeships.

Particularly pleasing for the school were the achievements in English and mathematics with 81 per cent and 80 per cent respectively achieving a C grade or above.

New principal Julie Swales said: “We are very proud of our students, not only because they did so well in their GCSE qualifications, but also because of the hard work, commitment and resilience they showed during their time studying. “They also showed a true team spirit, supporting each other to achieve their best.

“While many of our students achieved at least 10 A*/A grades, which is amazing, we also had many others that made outstanding progress in a variety of subject areas.

“We wish them all the best for the future and look forward to working with them in the 6th form to go on to continue their success.”