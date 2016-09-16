Talks launched to see if there is demand for a new primary school in Daventry

The illustrative masterplan for the new estate, with the proposed school site in the bottom left close to the A361

The illustrative masterplan for the new estate, with the proposed school site in the bottom left close to the A361

0
Have your say

Consultations have been launched to see if there is demand for a new primary school in Daventry.

Component:1.7581109.1473951596, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page