Red Ensign to fly over Daventry for Merchant Navy Day

Merchant Navy Day will be marked in Daventry by the raising of the Red Ensign in the town on Saturday.

The event honours the brave men and women who kept our island nation afloat during both World Wars, and celebrated our dependence on modern-day merchant seafarers who are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK’s imports, including half the food we eat.

Organised by Daventry Town Council, the event takes place on Saturday, September 3, at 11am at the Twinning Area at the top of London Road near the junction with New Street and the entrance to the Rec.

Along with Daventry Mayor, representatives from the Twinning Association, church, Royal British Legion and other local organisations have been invited, and the town council is also inviting people who have served or are currently serving in the Merchant Navy to join them to mark the occasion.

Anyone wishing to join the ceremony is asked to call 01327 301246 or email admin@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk. Members of the public are also welcome to watch the ceremony.

Merchant Navy Day is supported by the Merchant Navy Fund. It aims to highlight the work done by UK sailors and supports them and their families, including holiday breaks for their children, re-training for those leaving the industry, through to care homes for ex-seafarers.

Last year more than 200 local flag-hoisting ceremonies were organised across the UK.