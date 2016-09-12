Prison monitors wanted to check on HMP Onley

Volunteers are being sought for to help keep an eye on a local prison.

You won’t get paid, you may get called out in the middle of the night, and it’s guaranteed you will end up in jail.

HMP Onley independent monitors who are looking for some new recruits to swell their ranks.

There are 10 monitors at Onley prison which is based between Daventry and Rugby. They are all members of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which consists of ordinary volunteers.

Chairman of HMP Onley IMB, Patricia Leggett explained the role. “Every prison and immigration removal centre has an IMB attached to it whose role is to ensure that Ministry of Justice rules and regulations are properly applied and that proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

“The job, which is unpaid but expenses are covered, is hugely interesting, challenging and absorbing but it is not for everyone. You need to be enthusiastic, open minded, have good communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

“We would like to hear from anybody who is 18 or over and lives within about 20 miles of HMP Onley. We are particularly keen to hear from young people and those of working age from black and minority ethnic communities since these groups are under-represented on the existing board.

“You do not need any special qualifications or experience as we will provide all the necessary training and support. The task typically takes up something in the region of five half days a month but we can be flexible.”

HMP Onley is, what is known as, a Category C London Resettlement Prison holding 742 prisoners.

If you are interested, then either phone 020 3334 3265 or download an application form from www.imb.org.uk. Completed forms should be sent to imbrecruitment@justice.gsi.gov.uk quoting campaign reference 467/Onley/2016.