Plenty of people flock to enjoy feast of entertainment in Long Buckby

Long Buckby Feast returned bigger and better this year, raising money for the local community.

Traditionally the main feast day event held in the village’s Market Square, this year for the first time the event was held on the sports field, providing more space for extra attractions and more visitors.

This year’s event was held on bank holiday Monday and comprised entertainment, games, local exhibitors, food and drink stalls, fairground rides, competitions and more.

It also included the crowning of the winner of the ‘Feas Pudn’ competition. The annual contest sees villagers baking a traditional pudding (pudn) to a local recipe.

This year’s winners were Nicky Payne, Giles Baker and Terry Green.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who helped organise the event and to everyone who came along on the day. It was a brilliant day and attracted the usual high number of people. The feast funds are still being finalised, rumour has it that it could be the best year yet.”

As well as the main feast day, other events were held in the run-up, including a produce and craft show and an open gardens and scarecrow trail.

Photos by Jane Brennaker from the Long Buckby Photographic Club.