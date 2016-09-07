Paint means poo campaign to tackle dog mess in Daventry district

Parishes and groups across Daventry District are taking part in a renewed campaign to rid our streets and open spaces of dog fouling.

The Paint Means Poo campaign revisits the successful paint spraying scheme first launched by Daventry District Council (DDC) in 2013.

The initiative saw volunteers spraying dog mess with brightly-coloured biodegradable paint in order to highlight the extent of fouling and shame owners into picking up after their pets.

This time more than 30 groups are taking part, including 27 parish councils across the district as well as volunteers in areas of Daventry including Lang Farm, Ashby Fields, Middlemore, Southbrook and The Grange.

The Canal & River Trust is also supporting the scheme, erecting signs on towpaths in the district and supporting a volunteer to spray dog fouling in the Whilton Locks area.

As before, the volunteers taking part have been provided with cans of spray paint as well as a series of awareness posters by DDC. An online toolkit to help other volunteer groups take part in the campaign in their communities has also been produced and is available at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/dogfouling

It is hoped the fresh campaign will yield similar results to those recorded last year in Brixworth, where spraying of dog fouling resulted in drastic reductions of the amount of mess – from 146 piles recorded during one week in March, down to just 6 when the same patrols were made the following September.

Cllr Mike Warren, health and housing portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “The aim of the Paint Means Poo campaign is for local communities to highlight the extent of the dog fouling problem in a particular area and to embarrass irresponsible dog owners by spraying dog fouling with orange paint. If everyone can see how bad the problem is, then dog owners should be encouraged to pick up the poo and not leave it behind in the future.

“A lot of groups that have taken part in paint spraying activities in the past have reported very positive results and we hope this renewed campaign will have a similar impact, as well as encouraging even more communities to take part.”

People and groups across the district wishing to take part in the campaign can find out more and download a toolkit at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/dogfouling.