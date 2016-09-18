One lane of major road through Northamptonshire blocked after serious accident

Police have said part of the southbound carriageway of the A43 is currently impassable because emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision.

The road is now closed southbound between the M1 and Towcester, because of a serious accident involving a single vehicle earlier today.

Northbound traffic had also been stopped this morning while an air ambulance attended the scene.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.