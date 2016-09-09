NSPCC ‘concerned’ about rise in number of FGM cases in Northamptonshire

The NSPCC has highlighted a “concerning” rise in the number of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) cases in Northamptonshire.

From April 2016 to June 2016, there have been 15 newly-reported FGM cases in Northamptonshire according to the Midlands and East of England commissioning region.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Not only is FGM extremely dangerous, it is a criminal offence.

“It is a form of abuse which causes appalling damage for its victims, so the rising number of cases in Northamptonshire is deeply concerning.

“Many of the victims will have been targeted at a young age, and no child should be forced into this painful and shocking practice.

“It is vital that communities, families and professionals report any concerns, to help eradicate this barbaric act that can have devastating consequences for victims.”

If anyone is worried if a child is at risk of, or has had FGM, they can call the NSPCC FGM helpline, free and in confidence, on 0800 028 3550.

