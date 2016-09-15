Mum and grandmother of Northamptonshire baby killed by dog each sentenced to two years in prison

The mum and grandmother of a six-month-old girl who was mauled to death by a dog in Northamptonshire have each been jailed for two years.

Claire Riley’s six-month-old baby daughter Molly Mae Wotherspoon died following an attack by an American pit bull, called Bruiser, at a house in Morning Star Road, Daventry, on October 3, 2014.

Claire Riley appearing at Northampton Crown Court, May 27, 2016.

Mrs Riley has in the last few minutes been sentenced to two years in prison, with half of that on licence.

Mollie-Mae's grandmother, Susan Aucott, aged 56, was given the same sentence in connection with the attack.

Micalia Williams, mitigating for Aucott, said there can be not greater punishment for her client than witnessing the death of her granddaughter.

Riley, who is pregnant, is now likely to have to give birth as a prisoner.