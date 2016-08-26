Mother and grandmother of baby killed by dangerous dog due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court

A mother and grandmother of a baby killed by a dog at a Northamptonshire home will appear for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court today.

Six-month-old Molly Mae Wotherspoon died following an attack by an American pit bull, called Bruiser, at a house in Morning Star Road, Daventry, on October 3, 2014.

FILE PICTURE - Susan Aucott (R) leaves Northampton Crown Court.

Claire Riley, aged 23, Molly-Mae’s mother has admitted owning a dangerously out of control dog.

Riley’s mother, Susan Aucott, aged 55, of Alfred Street, Northampton has admitted being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

The sentencing of Riley, of Merrydale Square, Southfields, Northampton, was adjourned in June due to her pregnancy.

The hearing is due to take place at 10am before Judge Justice Carr.