Mop Fair to return to Daventry later this month

Superheroes will join characters from Frozen and a George Michael tribute act as Daventry’s popular annual Mop Fair returns to town.

The fair will run at The Hollows and the old gas works car park from Friday, September 16 through to Sunday, September 18.

On the Saturday there will be live entertainment on stage at The Hollows from 1pm, featuring superheroes and characters from the hit Disney film, Frozen. A George Michael tribute act will also take to the stage from 7pm to 8.15pm.

Visitors on Sunday will have a chance to meet characters including Spider-Man between 2pm and 5pm. People can also have their photos taken with the characters throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The fair will also feature the usual wide selection of stalls and rides, including favourites such as The Mega Spin, Evolution, the Twist, City Limits, waltzers and dodgems.

Organised by Muggeridge and Sons Fair with support from Daventry District Council, the Mop Fair will run from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and from midday to 6pm on the Sunday.

To enable the fair to take place, the old gas works car park will be closed from 5.30pm on Thursday, September 15 and will reopen Monday morning, September 19.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The Mop Fair grows in popularity year on year and has become one of the town’s most anticipated annual events.

“It has been getting bigger and better and once again promises to be a great day out for all the family, with lots of entertainment on offer. I hope lots of people pay it a visit and have a fantastic time.”