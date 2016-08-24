Man who kicked his girlfriend in the head after forcing her to clear up his vomit jailed

A father who kicked his girlfriend in the head after forcing her to clear up his vomit in their Northamptonshire home has been jailed.

Damian Carvell, aged 23, appeared at Northampton Crown Court after he admitted a charge of causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard Carvell returned to his family home in the Southbrook area of Daventry after he had been drinking with a friend at about 11pm on July 23 this year.

William Falshaw, prosecuting, said Carvell went upstairs and then called out to his partner that he had been sick.

His partner told him he should clear it up but he then insulted her and demanded that she do it.

Mr Falshaw said there was an “argument between both parties” before Carvell’s girlfriend started to clear up the vomit.

The court heard Carvell then told her he was going to “kick her in the head.”

Mr Falshaw said: “Not thinking that he was going to do it she said ‘ok then’. He then kicked her in the face.

“The force of the blow knocked one of her front teeth out and chipped another. She also suffered a cut to her forehead, which required a visit to hospital and needed eight stitches.”

Carvell was arrested and gave a “no comment” interview to police. But he later pleaded guilty to a charge of causing actual bodily harm.

Derek Johashan, mitigating, said Carvell’s behaviour was “totally out of character” and there had never been any similar domestic violence problems before.

The court heard Carvell had no previous convictions.

Recorder Balraj Bhatia said the incident had been “humiliating and demeaning” and the fact it was such a powerful kick was an “aggravating” feature of the case.

He said: “I would be failing in my public duty if I decided this could be marked with a suspended sentence, this calls for immediate custody.”

He sentenced Carvell to 14 months in jail. He is likely to serve half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.