Lack of vision no barrier to running ambitions

England Athletics and Northamptonshire Sport are urging adults in the Daventry district, who are blind or have a visual impairment, to try out guided running.

Running sessions are being offered to people with a visual impairment (aged 18+) the opportunity to get active by getting involved in running.

Taking place this Saturday, September 10, partially-sighted and blind people from the area will be joining others from around the county at a taster running session on The Racecourse in Northampton from 11am – noon.

Runners who have enough vision can take to the course unaided or with the help of a specially trained guide provided by Northamptonshire Sport and England Athletics.

Northamptonshire Sport’s Disability Development Officer Graeme Wilson said: “Running is now one of the most popular ways for people to keep active, but also maybe something that sighted people take for granted.

“We want to use this event to show people who are blind, or have a visual impairment that they can run too.

“The Paralympics in Rio will showcase some of the best visually impaired athletes in the world running with their guides and we want similar people in Northants to be able to experience the sheer joy of running in the fresh air whether that’s just around the local park, or on a track with a club.”

After the event runners will be able to access future services of the guides.

To book a place contact Helen Pearce at England Athletics either by email on hpearce@englandathletics.com or phone 07968 498705.