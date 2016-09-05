IN COURT: Who has been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

JULY 14

Paul Paterson, aged 28, of Ringway, Northampton, driving not enough in accordance with a licence; fined £40. No insurance; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Joseph Doherty, aged 47, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, assault by beating; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, compensation of £50 and costs of £85. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £50.

James Duffield, aged 21, of Swift Close, Grange Park, Northampton, drug-driving (cannabis); fined £200, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £105, banned from driving for 12 months.

Leona Hyatt, aged 33, of Mitchell Close, Northampton, posession of a purple-handled kitchen knife in a public place; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £105. Failed to surrender to custody; no separate penalty.

Carl Ward, aged 36, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, stole goods worth £13.47 from Co-op; conditional discharge for six months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20. Committed an act outraging public decency in Co-op, namely exposing buttocks; absolute discharge.

Brandon Cooke, aged 19, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis with intent to supply; pleaded guilty, sent to crown court for sentence.

Karen Garbett, aged 49, of Shatterstone, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 155mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 and banned from driving for 36 months.

Edvard Tucinskij, aged 25, of Alfred Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months. No insurance, no separate penalty.

Christopher Cain, aged 49, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, possession of a class A drug; fined £90, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £135. Possession of a class A drug; fined £90.

Dosa Dezso, aged 46, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £135, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Rafal Filipek, aged 31, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to notify Northampton Borough Council of a change in circumstances relating to housing benefit; ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £135.

Elizabeth Hummel, aged 36, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failled to notify HM Revenue and Customs of a change in circumstances relating to Child Tax Credit; ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £135.

Colin Langford, aged 49, of Pimlico, Syresham, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 95mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Lisa McDonald, aged 33, of Hinton Road, Northampton, stole meat from Waitrose; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, compensation of £134 and costs of £55. Similar offence; community order made.

JULY 15

Robert George, aged 58, of Purser Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of the driver; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Aiden Hunt, aged 18, of Alfred Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with eight points.

Christine Morran, aged 47, of Robin Ride, Brackley, driving at speeds exceeding 70mph on the A43; fined £375, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 days.

Aileen McDonald, aged 54, of Moulton Road, Holcot, driving at speeds exceeding 50mph limit of A14; fined £180, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Vasile Carceie, aged 23, of Gray Street, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty. No insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Christopher Hughes, aged 33, of Somerset Street, Northampton, driving at speeds exceeding 40mph; fined £220, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £22 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

JULY 15:

Anthony Bovill, aged 50, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, non-payment of £900 fine; jailed for 14 days suspended.

Russell Morgan, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, non-payment of £6,315 fine; further time granted to pay.

Adam Barker, aged 19, of Wilford Avenue, Northampton, harassment; pleaded guilty, sent to Northampton Crown Court. Threats to kill; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentencing. Assault; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentence. Possession of a black-handled kitchen knife in a public place; sent to Crown Court for sentencing.

JULY 18

Teresa Hallam, aged 58, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, made a false representation to the Department for Work and Pensions over Jobseekers Allowance; ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15 and costs of £85. Similar case relating to housing benefit; ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Danny Wheeldon, aged 29, of Queen’s Road, Daventry, possession of a class B drug; fined £80, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15 and costs of £85.

Danny Bedford, aged 29, of Deal Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; suspended sentence imposed, ordered to pay costs of £70. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £50, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Wain Wynter, aged 42, of no fixed abode, stole two packets of sandwiches worth £4.28 from BP Westbridge; fined £50, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Isaac Changombe, aged 37, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Campbell Street, fined £40. Drunk and disorderly in Bobbersmill Road; fined £40. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £130.

Cliff Lee, aged 50, of Poole Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £170, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Richard Littlewood, aged 34, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85. Possession of cannabis; conditional discharge for 12 months.

Jodie Stray, aged 38, of Scotney Close, Northampton, stolen items worth £525.84 belonging to Tesco; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and pay costs of £85. Commission of a further offence while subject to conditional discharge; community order made.

Edward Thorneycroft, aged 44, of Portland Place, Northampton, possession of a lock knife in Abington Square; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Sarah White, aged 30, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, stole nappies and socks worth £23.48 belonging to Boots; fined £80. Stole clothing worth £61.96; fined £80, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Tanya Clayson, aged 33, of Swale Drive, Northampton, assault by beating; carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, compensation of £50 and costs of £50.

Dariusz Nowak, aged 55, of Portland Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 164mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 60 months. No insurance, no separate penalty.

JULY 20

Thomas Adnitt, aged 23, of no fixed abode; disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the individual’s consent; jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £135.

Christopher Dickinson, aged 30, of Ashby Road, Braunston, Daventry, assault; jailed for four weeks consecutive; assault by beating; jailed for 10 weeks consecutive; ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, compensation of £300 and costs of £400. Damaged a Mercedes Benz, jailed for two weeks consecutive and ordered to pay compensation of £1,200. Sent text messages to an individual that were indecent or grossly offensive; jailed for four weeks. Overall length of sentence 20 weeks.

Jade Hancock, aged 29, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, stole a bottle of Jack Daniels worth £35 from Asda; jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £35. Stole a bottle of Martells worth £34 from Waitrose; jailed for six weeks consecutive suspended for 12 months. Stole packs of meat from Waitrose; jailed for six weeks consecutive suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, compensation of £52 and costs of £85.

Rafal Chrzanowski, aged 41, of Ambush Street, Northampton, breached a court order; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £620. Commission of a further offence while on a conditional discharge; no action taken.

Callum Smith, aged 19, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, assault by beating; jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay compensation of £300, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80 and costs of £120.

Dean Beeby, aged 34, of no fixed abode, wilfully obstructed a police officer; conditional discharge for 20 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £40.

JULY 21

Oliver Mason, aged 22, of Hillside, Daventry, knowingly disclosed personal data at Wootton Hall police headquarters; no separate penalty. Caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data; community order made to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work; ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Daniel Dunkley, aged 35, of Semilong Road, Northampton, stole aftershave worth £26.50 belonging to Boots; jailed for 15 weeks concurrent. Stole a bottle of spirits to the value of £17 belonging to Tesco; jailed for 10 weeks concurrent. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, jailed for six weeks. Stole four jars of Nescafe coffee worth £22.76 belonging to Bus Interchange Retail Unit; jailed for 15 weeks concurrent. Stole two jars of coffee worth £11.38 belonging to Bus Interchange Retail Unit; jailed for 15 weeks. Assault by beating; jailed for 18 weeks; ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and compensation of £50.

Remigiusz Rosik, aged 39, of Aldwell Close, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 68mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months. Failed to stop at a red light; fined £100. Failed to comply with a traffic sign; fined £100.

Jason Brittain, aged 34, of Hinton Road, Kingsthorpe, possession of a class A drug; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Joshua Evans, aged 19, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, drink-driving with a urine reading of 188milligrammes of acohol in 100mls of urine; fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and banned from driving for 22 months. Failed to stop at an accident; no separate penalty, ordered to pay costs of £85.

Richard Sharp, aged 33, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, stole two nail guns worth £2,093 belonging to Travis Perkins; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £200.

Lorone Styles, aged 32, of Campion Court, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; surcharge £40, fined £400, ordered to pay costs of £200, licence endorsed with nine points.

Daniel Johanson, aged 36, of Siddons Way, Moulton, damaged a car door; community order made, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60, compensation of £250 and costs of £200.

Justin Lewin, aged 41, of Nethermead Court, Lings, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, licence endorsed. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty. Drug-driving (cannabis); fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Sebastian Tkaczyk, aged 25, of Hinton Road, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle worth £330; fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, compensation of £330 and costs of £85.

JULY 22

George Bass, aged 18, of Wright Road, Long Buckby, driving at 53mph in a 30mph zone; fined £61, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with five points.

John Parrish, aged 66, of Firs View Drive, Northampton, drove at speeds exceeding 30mph; fined £73, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Onoriu Popescu, aged 23, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty. Failed to comply with a red light; no separate penalty. No insurance; fined £660, licence endorsed with six points. No test certificate; no separate penalty. Further offence of no insurance; fined £700, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £70 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with seven points.

David Richardson, aged 36, of Laceby Walk, Northampton, drove at speeds exceeding 70mph; fined £153, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Hristo Stoilov, aged 25, of Broadway, Northampton, drove at speeds exceeding 30mph; no separate penalty. No insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points. Further case of driving at speeds exceeding 30mph; no separate penalty. No insurance; fined £700, ordered to pay costs of £85, licence endorsed with seven points.