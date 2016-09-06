Harvest Festival at Canons Ashby

Canons Ashby’s Harvest Festival takes place this weekend, with lots of craft and food stalls to mark the celebrations

In association with Heritage Open Day, this event will be free to all on Saturday, September 10, normal admission prices on the Sunday.

Marie Smith, events and marketing officer, said: “Harvest is historically a really important time of year; a successful yield would bring the whole community together and was worth celebrating.

“Canons Ashby will be emulating this special season in style with costumed characters, stalls of local crafts and produce, including wines, ciders and pies, and lots of family activities, such as apple pressing, coconut shy and barrel grinding.”

New for 2016 are the Arkadia Alpacas from Great Ground Farm in Woodford Halse, with spinning demonstrations and wool for sale.

It is open from 11am-5pm. More information event can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby, or by calling 01327 861900.