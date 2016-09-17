Gearing up for fundraiser festival at farm shop near Staverton

Organisers are getting set for a big family charity fun day to be held at a rural cafe and farm shop near Daventry later this month.

Skylark Fields Farm shop and cafe is organising its first festival in its beautiful countryside location outside Staverton.

There will be plenty to occupy all the family over the weekend of September 24 and 25, with children’s rides, games, stalls, music and food.

The festival gates will open at 1pm on the Saturday, and 11am on the Sunday, with events kicking off one hour later both days.

There will be 13 different performing acts over the weekend plus five real ale and cider bars, hog roast and more than 20 individual stall holders.

There wil be a raffle with at least 16 raffle prizes. First prize is a £200 Argos voucher, second prize is a £100 Waitrose voucher, and third prize a weekend break at the De Vere Wokefied Park hotel. The event, sponsored by Paul Campbell from Campbells estate agents, will be raising money for Staverton church, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets cost £5 per day, with under-16s free, and will be available from locations including Skylark Farm Shop near Staverton. In Daventry you can buy them from Campbells estate agents in High Street, Wetherspoons in Brook Street, Early Doors in Prince William Walk off Sheaf Street, Fridays in High Street, plus the Red lion in Hellidon, The Maltsters in Badby, The Holly Bush in Priors Marston, and the King’s Head in Napton.