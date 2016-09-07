Former Daventry GP turns his hand to literature with debut novel

A former GP in Daventry has gone from writing prescriptions to penning a book.

Dr David Boulton, who worked as a doctor at Danetre Medical Centre for 27 years until his retirement in 1997, has released his debut novel.

Fatal Connections combines David’s love of crime, history and railways in a murder mystery tale that has gripped readers.

Set in 1875, when the Railway Constabulary was first established, Fatal Connections focuses on Sergeant Sam Spray and his assistant Constable William Archer as they face their first murder case.

The story goes on an exploration of the railways, canals and wild country of the Peak District’s distinctive White Peak area, as well as giving an insight into some complicated relationships and connections.

David said: “Some people may think that to go from being a GP to an author is a big step, but treating patients is quite similar to planning a book.

“You need to have a good understanding of people, their characters and their likely behaviours, together with patience and an ability to diagnose a situation and then try to resolve it quickly and effectively.

“Writing Fatal Connections has been a labour of love. It has taught me a lot about myself and given me an appreciation for the time and effort that goes into writing and publishing a novel.

“For example, I completed the first draft in 2013, but it wasn’t published until this year.

“Editing is certainly a detailed and lengthy business!”

One review said: “I found this a really good tale and most enjoyable.

“It is clearly written and has considerable knowledge of Victorian steam railways and the Derbyshire countryside.

“I look forward to the next in the series.”

David’s next book is a second volume in the Sam Spray series. He plans to take fans of Fatal Connections on another journey of twists and turns, and hopes that it will be available to his growing fan base later next year.

For more information visit www.davidjboulton.com, or you can buy a copy from Amazon.