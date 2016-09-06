Flying the flag in Daventry for Merchant Navy Day

The Red Ensign was flown over Daventry on Saturday marking Merchant Navy Day for the first time.

The ceremony at the twinning area at the top of London Road opened with Daventry Mayor Cllr Glenda Simmonds paying tribute to the British Merchant Navy, honouring the men and women who kept our island nation afloat through two World Wars and in peacetime.

The Red Ensign was then raised by Chris Eddon, representing the Twinning Association, with Ted Sharpe from the Daventry branch of The Royal British Legion reciting the Homage and the Rev Dawn Stokes from Holy Cross Church closing the ceremony in prayer.

The Royal Navy and Marines were represented by Daventry resident Peter Barber and David Guillian from Buckby Wharf.