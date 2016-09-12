Fire crews tackle blaze in Northamptonshire village

Picture: Andy Greaves

Picture: Andy Greaves

Firefighters were tackling a blaze involving 300 tonnes of straw in a Northamptonshire village on Monday night.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved about 300 tonnes of straw in Sandy Lane in Chapel Brampton.

Picture: Northants Fire and Rescue

Picture: Northants Fire and Rescue

Just before 9pm, the service said Sandy Lane had been partially closed to allow crews to access water. Fire crews were expected to stay on site throughout the night.

No other details were available.

