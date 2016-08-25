Finest food and drink on offer at Althorp festival

Althorp Food and Drink Festival will be showcasing and celebrating the best producers and suppliers of the finest food and drink in the county.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which takes place on September 24-25.

The festival, designed for people of all ages, takes place in luxury marquees in the grounds of Althorp.

In addition to an abundance of delicious food and drink providers, there will be a mix of live entertainment taking place across the festival site.

Organisers say there is a hive of planned activities to keep children of all ages entertained, an array of food and drink talks and demonstrations from cookery experts including Aldo Zilli, Martha Collinson, Richard Bainbridge and Carmela Serano Hayes.

There’s a host of exciting names from the thriving local food and drink industry, including The Good Loaf, Penelope’s Vintage Ice Cream, Merrimen Brewery, Bakers Bangers, Saxby’s Cider, Hamm Tun Fine Foods, Jelley’s Distilleries, Honeysuckle Hampers, Fizz 76, Masala Cuisine, Mama Jacq’s, Farmer Lou, Burleighs Gin, Bite Me Spices, Neneview Dairy and The Biscuiterie.

Ticket prices start from £6.50. Children aged 12 and under are admitted for free.

For more information telephone 01604 770107.

