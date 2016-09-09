Father and son scale new heights for NSPCC

A father and son team from East Haddon trekked up Scafell Pike in the Lake District to raise money for a children’s charity.

Tim Sharp, 48, took on the challenge with his seven-year-old son Billy-Dean on September 4, in aid of the NSPCC.

It took Team Sharp just over six and a half hours to get up and down the mountain.

Tim, a cabbie and a drummer, said: “Unlike Snowdon last year we had a choice of two days to trek Scafell.

“Saturday was really bad weather but luckily Sunday was good. We set off at around 9am from Wasdale Head and made it up in about three and half hours. It was majorly hard going and not doing my homework I didn’t realise it was just up, up and up, there was no flat areas at all so we had quite a few breaks. About halfway up we met a cool bunch of Welsh guys on their way down and who very kindly gave Bills some walking sticks which gave him a new lease of life and energy!”

He said his son was ‘inspirational’.

Tim added: “He spurred me on as he did a few others who we came in contact with. I’m so very, very proud of his phenomenal achievement more than my own because it is one hard walk and I’m so happy he got to view some beautiful scenery up there as he missed out up Snowdon.”

Billy said: “It was really hard to do but the views from up the mountain were totally wicked.

“I found it really cool to sit on the stones at the top having a picnic too. I hope we raise some money for the children”

The dynamic duo hope to gets lots of donations to help children in need. The ‘Team Sharp’ secure donation page will be open until the end of September at virginmoneygiving.com/timsharp