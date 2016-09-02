Family fun at first ever charity festival held at farm shop near Daventry

There will be fun for all the family at a two day charity festival taking place later this month.

Skylark Fields Farm shop and cafe is organising its first festival in its beautiful countryside location outside Staverton.

The event, sponsored by Paul Campbell from Campbells estate agents, will be raising money for Staverton church, the Warickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

There will be plenty to occupy all the family over the weekend of September 24 and 25, with children’s rides, games, stalls, music and food.

Plus there are the chickens among the Christmas trees and Sparkle and Twinkletoes the reindeer getting ready for their big day at the end of the year. Daventry Rugby Club and Badby Cricket Club will be in attendance showing off some skills and speaking to those interested in joining them.

There will also be beer and cider bars, with all the ales and ciders being locally sources. Food will be supplied by the chefs at Skylark.

The entertainment will also be local, with music ranging from the 1950s to the present day. Confirmed acts include the Daventry Players, local band Lake Acacia, Rhythm Street, Madness cover act One Tone and Daventry’s Matti Fantasi. A full list of acts will appear closer to the date.

Sam and Dave, who run Skylark, said: “We look forward to seeing everyone here for the festival. Skylark is open all week from 9am to 5pm.”

The event will run from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 24, and midday to 7pm on Sunday, September 25.

Tickets cost £5 and will be available from locations including Skylark Farm Shop near Staverton. In Daventry you can buy them from Campbells estate agents in High Street, Wetherspoons in Brook Street, Early Doors in Prince William Walk off Sheaf Street, Fridays in High Street, plus the Red lion in Hellidon, The Maltsters in Badby, The Holly Bush in Priors Marston, and the King’s Head in Napton.