Drivers facing 10 miles of tailbacks on the M1 in Northamptonshire

Motorists on the M1 in Northamptonshire are facing 10 miles of tailbacks after two lanes of the motorway were closed following a crash.
Emergency services were called out to the M1 northbound junction 16 near Daventry after an accident between a lorry and a car.
There are currently 10 miles of tailbacks with congestion backing up to junction 15 near Northampton.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the northbound carriageway of the motorway.
