Dozens of drivers stopped for motoring offences during Moto GP weekend at Silverstone

A total of 76 drivers were stopped by Northamptonshire Police for motoring offences during the Moto GP weekend at Silverstone.

Officers used set up an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) on the roads around the motor racing circuits and prosecuted drivers for a number of different offences.

Police stopped 16 vehicles for having no MOT, six for no insurance, 45 number plate violations, four mobile phone use offences, three speeding and two seatbelt offences.

There were also nine other criminal offences reported during the weekend including four thefts from people, two thefts of bikes, one theft of a car and two violence offences.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of affray. One person was released with no further actions and two others were released on bail.

Superintendent Chris Hillery, event commander, said: “This was a successful policing operation helped by effective pre-event planning and work with partners that took place.

“I’m pleased that we saw low levels of crime and the significant majority of the spectators were good natured and had a good experience with no major incidents taking place.

“Policing a prestigious event like this with tens of thousands of people attending is a significant operation, but our officers were professional, confident and were able to meet the demands of the event.”