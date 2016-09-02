Did you see arsonists near Great Oakley?

An arson attack on a farm in Corby has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.

A group of people is believed to have set fire to about 35 bales of hay and straw in a field off a roadway last night (Thursday, September 1)

The blaze started between 6pm and 7pm on land between Little Oakley and Great Oakley, close to the railway line and viaduct.

Three females and a male were seen in the area at the time and police are especially keen to speak to two witnesses who were walking nearby and saw the offenders leaving the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

