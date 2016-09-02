Daventry town’s heritage at the centre of four-day event

The history and heritage of Daventry will be on display and open to the public later this month.

Heritage Open Days takes place between Thursday, September 8, and Sunday, September 11, supported by Daventry Town Council.

The event sees historical buildings open to the public, and people given access to areas of historical buildings usually off limit to the public, and guided tours and walks organised.

Daventry town has been celebrating Heritage Open Days since 2012, showcasing a wide variety of buildings to increase awareness of Daventry’s past.

This year, Daventry Museum and Daventry Town Council are focusing on historic buildings in the town centre, and Borough Hill.

There is a chance to tour Holy Cross Church in Daventry, climb the historic bell tower and take part in a special bell-ringing experience.

There will also be guided walks of the town centre and of Borough Hill for those interested in finding out more about the historical points of interest many of us see regularly but might not know the importance of.

These include the town’s connection to one of the UK’s most important chemists, the current and former Moot Hall, the town’s poetic heritage, and of course the town’s BBC and broadcasting links.

For more details of these free events go to www.daventrymuseum.org.uk.