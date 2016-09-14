Daventry surgery launches this years flu jab drive with free drop-in sessions

Drop-in flu jab clinics will be held at one of the town’s GP surgeries.

Abbey House Surgery, in Golding Close, will be hosting the sessions for its patients and those of Monksfield as well.

Sessions take place on Saturday September 24, and Saturday October 15 between 9am and 11am, and then on Tuesday October 4 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The vaccinations are available only for patients who fall into one or more of the following ‘at risk’ categories: aged 65 or over; have a serious heart or chest complaint, including asthma; have a serious kidney or liver disease; have diabetes; have a lowered immunity due to disease or treatment such as steroid medication or cancer treatment; dysfunction of the spleen; have had a stroke/TIA; are currently pregnant; or are carers.

The neighbouring Methodist Church will again open its doors from 8.30am to 11am on the mornings of the flu vaccination clinics to provide a ‘Breakfast Club’ offering tea, coffee and breakfasts at bargain prices. All proceeds raised will go to charity.