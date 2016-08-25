Daventry’s Parker E-ACT Academy celebrates its best ever GCSE results

Staff and students at The Parker E-ACT Academy are delighted with the news that they have surpassed all expectations with their best ever GCSE results and very high progress rates in the core subjects.

When they picked up their results this morning, 55 per cent of students gained five or more A* to C grades including English and maths. This represents an increase of nine per cent on last year – against a national backdrop of higher pass marks required in many subjects.

The results from maths and science have contributed significantly to the rosier picture for the school.

The highest grades of A*/A were achieved 114 times in total with the girls really dominating.

Rhea Hogben achieved 10, Stebby Joseph eight, Jeffly Jolly six, Kim Brown, Byron Measures, Bianca Ganea, Lois Cumbers and Skye Woodall all with five.

Highest performing subjects were; art, biology, business studies, chemistry, English literature, English language, French, German, geography, Polish, physics, RE and textiles with success rates between 70 per cent and 96 per cent.

Principal, Andrew Mackereth said: “We went into our summer break keeping everything crossed for 50 per cent which would have been two per cent higher than our previous best.

“Getting 55 per cent is just fantastic; my staff and students have worked hard for this and deserve the strongest praise and congratulation.

“We are already well ahead with our plans for next year and hope that we will see even greater confidence from our parents and the wider community.

“For the second time in two weeks, we are unveiling improved results at both Daventry schools, which is great news for parents and the community and bodes very well for our collaborative Sixth Form.”