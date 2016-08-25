Daventry housing association offers help for people looking for work

Being unemployed is tough, particularly when your confidence is low and the options available seem limited.

Now Futures Housing Group, formerly known as Daventry and District Housing locally, is engaging with customers to help them prepare for and find work.

The housing association recently launched an employability and training initiative to help people back into work.

Carrie-Ann Griffin (28) who lives in Daventry is one of the first Futures customers to benefit, after the organisation supported her to volunteer and carry out work experience. Carrie-Ann suffers from ADHD and lacks confidence after being bullied at school and becoming unemployed.

“People deserve to be treated equally, regardless of disability or their background,” she said.

“I received some careers advice at college and looked at the option of an apprenticeship but it just didn’t work out. Now, I want to get back into work to earn money and be more independent.”

Looking for opportunities to better herself, Carrie-Ann attended a careers fair held by Futures. After carrying out an employment assessment, which involved identifying existing skills and experience and what training she might need, Carrie-Ann completed a four-week work experience placement.

“It’s great to be able to learn new things and it’s fantastic to have support from Futures,” said Carrie-Ann.

“My mum’s very supportive but I needed somebody outside of the family to talk to. I’ve enjoyed being in the office and experiencing a different working environment. I’m sure it will help me in the future.”

During her time with Futures, Carrie-Ann has learned a number of skills and even helped other customers apply for jobs. She is now seeking training and employment opportunities.

“The whole experience has been very worthwhile,” said Carrie-Ann.

“I’ve gained confidence and it’s made me more motivated. It’s given me a purpose, a reason to get out of the house and got me back into a more regular routine. I’m now ready to challenge myself and try things that are out of my comfort zone.”

Futures Housing Group chief executive, Lindsey Williams, said: “Carrie-Ann is a great example of somebody embracing an opportunity to learn new skills and better prepare themselves for work. Through our employability and training service we are committed to supporting our customers find a job or re-train for a new career. Ultimately, this will help strengthen the local economy and create better communities.”

Jo Miller, employability & community officer at Futures Housing Group, added: “Carrie-Ann has shown enthusiasm in trying new things and taking responsibility. We are keen to work with as many customers as possible to help them get into work. We’re also working closely with the local Job Centre and looking for local businesses that can provide support with work experience placements.”

Futures’ Employability and Community team will be joining Access Training, the apprenticeship and trainee provider it co-owns, at the Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Daventry on 25 August for GCSE results day to offer advice and support to students that have received their final grades.

Customers wanting to access the support on offer or local companies that maybe interested in providing placements are encouraged to call 0300 456 2531 or visit www.futureshg.co.uk.