Daventry district residents have just a few weeks left to sign up to a scheme which could save money on gas an electricity bills

There are just a few weeks left for district residents to join more than 7,500 households hoping to save on their gas and electricity bills through an energy switching initiative.

The Big Switch Daventry District scheme is a joint effort between Daventry District Council (DDC) and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the Big Switch is entered into a national collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction.

Because winning the auction is an opportunity for an energy company to secure thousands of customers in one go, the deals offered are often cheaper than those advertised to the general public.

And with more than 7,500 households signed up to the autumn auction, Daventry District residents who register this time could make some big savings on their energy bills.

People are urged to sign up before the October 10 deadline at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitchdaventry

The process is quick and easy, with just an annual bill or indication of annual energy usage required. Following the end of the registration period on October 10, everyone who signed up will be sent an offer indicating any savings they could make.

There is no obligation to accept that offer and no fees or charges involved, whether people decide to switch or not.

People who switched providers through last autumn’s auction are particularly encouraged to register again, as their fixed-term contract will be coming to an end and this is an opportunity to secure another good deal through the scheme.

Councillor Jo Gilford, Environment Portfolio Holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer this scheme to our residents. Switching energy suppliers can be a daunting prospect but this makes it easy and is saving people hundreds of pounds a year.

“People who have never switched energy providers stand to make the biggest savings but even those who have switched in recent years might find they make further savings through the Big Switch.”

People have until October 10 to sign-up for the autumn auction at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/bigswitchdaventry or by phoning the Council on 01327 871100.